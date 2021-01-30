http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_2TT2pY4kf8/the-weirdness-of-bidens-inauguration-and-more.php
My favorite media appearances these days are on Australian television. Sky News has several excellent hosts, one of whom is Rowan Dean. I was on the air with Rowan Tuesday night, talking about Joe Biden’s inauguration, leaks from the White House about Biden’s mental capacity, the new administration’s blizzard of executive orders, and the Democrats’ second impeachment of Donald Trump. The segment is just six minutes long, but contains plenty that is of interest, I think: