We’ve reported extensively on Hunter Biden’s corrupt dealings in China:

Hunter had numerous dealings with the Chinese:

Hunter and the whole family, including his dad, made money in China:

According the Daily Mail three days ago Hunter is still involved in China:

Hunter Biden continues to hold a 10% stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Chinese business records show, despite multiple reports from December suggesting he was divesting his position in the company.

Both the Daily Mail and Fox News reported in late December that Hunter Biden was in the process of offloading his stake in BHR. Both outlets cited an unnamed source with Hunter Biden and his business dealings.

But Hunter Biden continues to hold his equity stake in BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC, as of Wednesday, according to Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that provide business records on Chinese corporations based on China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.

Hunter Biden is the sole beneficial owner of Skaneateles LLC, according to Washington D.C. corporate records.