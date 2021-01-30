https://hannity.com/media-room/this-tiny-bone-conduction-speaker-delivers-sound-loud-and-clear-for-under-30/

In the world of audio, bone conduction is the newest big thing. This technology uses your body or any other surface to amplify sound.

Measuring less than two inches in diameter, the HumBird Speaker makes bone conduction truly portable. It’s normally priced at $44, but Hannity viewers can pick one up today for just $26.95.

There are several advantages to bone conduction. First, you can hear sound without putting headphones in your ears. This is really useful if you are cycling on the road, or working in an environment where communication is important.

It also allows small speakers to generate a lot more volume. With the HumBird Speaker, you get up to 115dB from a device no larger than a bar of soap. That is four or five times louder than speakers of a similar size that use traditional audio technology.

The HumBird connects to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, offering three hours of crisp playback on a full battery. You can even use Bluetooth to link two HumBird speakers together and create surround-sound.

If you run out of juice, its fast-charge technology pushes you up to 80% in 15 minutes.

Perfect for enjoying music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other sounds on the go, the HumBird is durable enough for any adventure. It even comes with a sticky pad, so you can attach it to your helmet or any other surface.

Order today for just $26.95 to get the speaker at 39% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change.

