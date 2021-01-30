https://justthenews.com/world/thousands-reportedly-around-russia-protests-supporting-opposition-leader-alexei-navalny?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Thousands of protestors reportedly were detained in Russia on Sunday as tens of thousands staged demonstrations calling for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Associated Press reported that police detained in excess of 4,100 people at protests throughout the country. Riot police were filmed using harsh tactics on protesters, in some cases dragging or beating them.

“The U.S. condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight,” America’s newly installed Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Sunday. “We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights, including Aleksey Navalny.”

Navalny was arrested when he arrived in Russia earlier in January after spending time in Germany recuperating from exposure to a nerve-agent. Navalny blamed the Kremlin for poisoning him, according to the Associated Press, which also noted that “Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.” The opposition figure was arrested for allegedly failing to abide by conditions of parole.

