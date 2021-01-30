https://politicrossing.com/top-10-us-presidents-of-all-time/

The conventional ranking of US Presidents has been done by leftist historians who, lets face it, hate America and all that she stands for. As such, those rankings are completely useless.

Politiscrossing has put together this list because we believe that a pro American list would be more valuable to the American people, and in helping to educate the next generation.

Number 10: Dwight Eisenhower — “Ike”.

Ike was a great man even before he ran for President. After all, he led the Allied coalition that defeated Nazi Germany in World War 2. But his accomplishments as President were very impressive. He presided over an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity. He ended the Korean War, stood firm against Soviet aggression, and Federalized the National Guard to enforce a desegregation order in Arkansas. Not too shabby.

# 9 Andrew Jackson — “Old Hickory”

Jackson was the founder of the Democratic Party, and was the first populist elected to the Presidency. Like Ike, he was a war hero before he ever ran for office. He also had the distinction of being the first candidate to have a presidential election stolen from him, the election of 1824. Jackson fight against a central bank and the monies interests, and stood for the common man. He was also a serious badass and not a man to be trifled with. He had a hair trigger temper and would engage in a duel at any perceived or real insult.

# 8 Richard Nixon — “Tricky Dick”

Richard Nixon will forever be remembered for Watergate. That’s unfortunate, because Nixon was a seriously great President. He ended the Vietnam War. He engaged in detente with the Soviets, thus lowering the chance of nuclear war. He opened the door to normalizing relations with China. He broke the back of segregation in the South with the Justice Department. He won the biggest Presidential election victory in US history, defeating his opponent by over 18 million votes and 520 electoral votes. And his finest hour came in 1973, when he staunchly stood with Israel as she was on the brink of annihilation in the Yom Kippur war and ensured her survival by overruling his advisers and sending Israel a massive amount of weapons with which to Defend herself and launch a massive counter attack.

Oh yeah, and he was the 3rd person to ever have a Presidential election stolen from him, the 1960 election, where JFK’s dad, LBJ, and Richard Daley worked together to deny him wins in Illinois and Texas.

Number #7 Thomas Jefferson — The author of the Declaration Of Independence

Jefferson was also a great man before becoming President, by virtue of his penning the greatest document in human history, the Declaration Of Independence.

But as President, his biggest accomplishment was the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the size of the United States, and laid the groundwork for her rise to great power status. He also defeated the Barbary Pirates, who were the Islamic terrorists of their day, engaging in piracy and taking over 12 million European, American and Middle Eastern slaves.

# 6 Teddy Roosevelt — “Teddy”

Teddy was America’s most vigorous President, engaging in daily physical activity. The man would go on long hikes, engage in calisthenics, box, and swim, daily! He also helped negotiate the end of the Russo-Japanese war, and used America’s incredible might to spread her influence in global politics. He built the US Navy into a world class fighting force, and used it to great effect in promulgating his “Speak softly and carry a big stick” brand of diplomacy. And he too, was a war hero before he ran for President, winning the Medal of Honour for his insanely brave charge up San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War.

#5 James Monroe — “The Virginian”

James Monroe was one of the many Virginians who became President in the early days of the Republic. His main contribution as President was to create the Monroe Doctrine, which warned off European and other powers from interfering in the domestic and regional affairs of the nations of the Western Hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine has been a cornerstone of US foreign policy ever since, for over 200 years. It is the most successful Doctrine governing policy in world history, because is was not seriously tested until the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The United States has for the most part, successfully kept foreign powers out of its backyard, and retained its influence in the region as a result.

#4 Donald Trump — “The Donald”

Donald Trump’s one term Presidency is the most successful single term in American history. He defeated ISIS, signed 6 (six!) peace treaties, moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and created the single greatest economy of all time. He created the lowest unemployment rate for women, blacks and hispanics ever.

Trump put his money where his mouth was when it came to helping black Americans who have been unfairly singled out by the justice system. He signed the First Step Act, which overturned much of the racist impact of Joe Biden’s 1994 crime bill. That crime bill, championed by Biden, over-sentenced and over-incarcerated two generations of young black men. The impact of this heinous bill, which Democrats Biden and Clinton are largely responsible for, on black families cannot be overstated.

Trump also tackled the pandemic and rebuilt the US economy which was devastated by it. His Operation Warp Speed created a vaccine against the virus in record time. He delivered 3 solid Supreme Court Justices, and hundreds of other judges who will interpret the Constitution, not legislate form the bench. And he did all this in the face of the most virulent hostility ever faced by a President, attacked by the legacy media, Hollywood, and the entrenched political class of both parties. Bravo.

#3 Ronald Reagan — “The Gipper”

Reagan was another outsider who won the Presidency and delivered big for America. He was the first pro-life President, and took a strong stand against abortion and infanticide. His tax and economic policies were wildly successful, and enabled him to create the longest peacetime expansion of the US economy in history. His policy of “peace through strength”, massive military build-up, as well as his mindset that the Cold War needed to be won by America, represented a break with the decades-long bipartisan foreign policy consensus. This allowed him to rally America to defeat the Soviet Union in the Cold War, ending that decades-long conflict in record time.

He gave America her confidence back, and thoroughly demoralized the left and laid the groundwork for a patriotic American Renaissance. He gave us Justice Antonin Scalia, and because of Reagan, the forces that hate America were on defence for a little while.

#2 Abraham Lincoln — “The Great Emancipator”

Lincoln freed the slaves, and kept the Union together. He ended the stain of racism that was infecting America’s soul, and preventing it from living up to the ideals of the Declaration Of Independence. The Emancipation Proclamation was a beacon and model for spreading human liberty that still stirs the soul. The Gettysburg Address, which he delivered after the horrible carnage of the Battle of Gettysburg, is the greatest speech of all time. Lincoln has the power to inspire Americans and freedom-loving people all over the world, over 150 years after his death. Remarkable.

He was the first Republican President, and his original platform has informed the Republican party and its stand for human liberty, national unity, and limited government ever since. The generosity in his soul and his magnificent temperament were unmatched. He was able to deal with many prickly personalities to keep his Cabinet together and functioning well, all united in favour of his vision to keep the Union together. Like Trump, he too, faced vicious attacks from the media of his day, and handled them all with good cheer and a Christ-like understanding and even love for his detractors. He represents the best of America, and justifiably earns his spot as the second greatest President of all time.

#1 George Washington — “Father Of Our Country”

Washington is the greatest President of all time for one reason only, but it is one heck of a reason. He was the first President, and as such had an opportunity shape that office in any way he chose. He could have become dictator for life had he wanted to, and would not have faced any real opposition.

But he refused to do that.

He served 2 terms, and then went home to Mount Vernon to live out his days. There were many who wanted him to become a dictator, a king, a “savior’ to his country. But to his everlasting credit, he would not do it. By doing so, he bequeathed America a true Republic, and prevented her from becoming a quasi-banana republic, where the powerful mouth the slogans of freedom, but don’t mean it, and oppress the people to their own benefit. Had a lesser man been President, one who had succumbed to the temptation to permanently seize power, there would be no America as we know it. The freedoms we enjoy, the example we are that inspires so many from around the world to want to be Americans, exist because George Washington was a great man.

