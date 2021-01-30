https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-announces-lawyers-lead-impeachment-defense-team?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will lead former President Trump’s impeachment trial defense team, according to an announcement on Sunday from the Office of Donald J. Trump.

The announcement notes that the two attorneys consider the impeachment unconstitutional and that Schoen had already been working with Trump and other advisors to get ready for the approaching Senate trial.

“It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution,” Schoen said in a statement included in the announcement.

“I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President,” Castor said. “The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

The House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching Trump earlier this month during the waning days of his term in office.

