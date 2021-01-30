https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/multiple-lawyers-are-no-longer-members-trumps-impeachment-defense?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As former President Trump’s impeachment trial approaches, multiple people, including Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, are no longer members of the Trump defense team, according to reports.

While Bowers and Barbier will not serve on the team during the Senate trial, the Associated Press said that a source characterized the parting as a “mutual decision.”

The outlet said that a source indicated that Bowers and Barbier moved on because the former president wanted them utilize a defense that involved claims of election fraud.

The AP, citing a source, also reported that Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser are not on the team anymore. Other outlets reported that Josh Howard also is no longer on the impeachment defense team.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach then-President Trump during the waning days of his term earlier this month, but it is widely expected that the Senate will not vote to convict.

