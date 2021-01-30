https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/tweets-from-cnns-chris-cillizza-praising-gov-cuomo-slamming-gov-desantis-among-those-that-have-disappeared/

As we told you yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cillizza seemed to have finally awakened to a disturbing reality about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Cillizza had previously been among the many at CNN who had heaped praise upon Gov. Cuomo and criticism on Gov. DeSantis, except that now some of that praise and criticism is unavailable:

Try not to fall down the memory hole during another mass deletion of tweets! None of Cillizza’s tweets before the 25th of this month are available. We’re not sure why they were all deleted but it sure is convenient considering the media’s being forced to come to grips with reality.

And then of course there’s the most notorious of all:

That has to have been the worse aging, most ridiculous tweet of all time. Or at least tied for first with a couple others.

