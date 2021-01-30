https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/tweets-from-cnns-chris-cillizza-praising-gov-cuomo-slamming-gov-desantis-among-those-that-have-disappeared/

As we told you yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cillizza seemed to have finally awakened to a disturbing reality about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

It turns out that all the hype obscured a troubling realityhttps://t.co/xNtbXxZpuI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 29, 2021

Andrew Cuomo, call your office https://t.co/5wUeIXNi54 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2021

“Than it seemed” Seemed to who???? That’s a nice bubble you have there. pic.twitter.com/u87PBWkmYU — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 29, 2021

Cillizza had previously been among the many at CNN who had heaped praise upon Gov. Cuomo and criticism on Gov. DeSantis, except that now some of that praise and criticism is unavailable:

Just noticed that Cillizza deleted most of his old tweets. Probably hoping no one would notice he spent almost every month of this pandemic attacking DeSantis for his Covid-19 response while praising Cuomo. https://t.co/xup63BNd2a — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2021

I completely forgot that Cillizza named Cuomo “the most important voice in the country on Coronavirus”: https://t.co/lTrs8PsKZo Then he bragged about how great Cuomo’s polling numbers were: https://t.co/MR2DR0WawJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2021

Try not to fall down the memory hole during another mass deletion of tweets! None of Cillizza’s tweets before the 25th of this month are available. We’re not sure why they were all deleted but it sure is convenient considering the media’s being forced to come to grips with reality.

If not for the LTC tragedy he imposed this would be so laughable, as all NY politics are. No wonder FL is the “6th Ward” of NYC. — Dan Renick (@Danrenick1) January 30, 2021

Why did you delete all your old Cuomo tweets? — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) January 30, 2021

And then of course there’s the most notorious of all:

Oh, like this one? pic.twitter.com/7tCux7waNV — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) January 30, 2021

That has to have been the worse aging, most ridiculous tweet of all time. Or at least tied for first with a couple others.

***

Related:

‘Here’s a good place to start’! CNN asks why there’s such a deep political divide & gets handed ALL the mirrors

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

