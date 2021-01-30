https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/uk-police-harass-arrest-people-going-work-shops/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Two viral videos encapsulate the state of the UK at the moment with police abusing powers given to them to enforce lockdown laws. In one case a man was arrested on his way to work for not identifying himself, while another who went to a shop was hauled away for not wearing a mask properly.

West Midlands police were forced to apologize after a man in Solihull was followed, called an idiot, and finally arrested by overly officious police.

The police can be seen harassing the man, asking him where he is going, where he lives and demanding his name. The guy was just trying to go to work.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

