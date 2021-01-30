https://wpde.com/amp/news/nation-world/viral-photo-has-thousands-fawning-over-virginia-boy-baby-deer-friendship

4-year-old Dominic poses with in a viral photo that has thousands fawning over his friendship with a baby deer. (Stephanie Brown)

RAGGED POINT BEACH, Va. (ABC7) — A photograph of a 4-year-old Virginia boy posing next to a baby deer is going viral and has thousands fawning over the friendship.

Dominic’s mother, Stephanie Brown, shared the photo to Facebook with a caption “Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back.”

Stephanie Brown, of Massanutten, said she was stunned when her son, Dominic Brown, came back from playing with the animal in tow.

“I was in shock,” Brown said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Stephanie says they were vacationing in Massanutten, Va. at the time of the photo.

“We were checking out that morning and loading things into the car,” explained Brown. “I peeked around the corner, and he was just standing there with a baby deer.”

The picture has now been shared more than 30,000 times.

“When I uploaded it, I just thought it was funny and it blew up,” Brown said.

Dominic said he named the deer Flash before he walked the deer back to the woods.