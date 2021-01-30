https://thinkamericana.com/drama-queen-nancy-sinatra-ill-never-forgive-trump-voters/

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, is quite possibly one of the biggest drama queens alive at the moments.

She declares that she will “never forgive” people who vote for President Donald Trump, and added that she hopes the anger “doesn’t kill me.”

Cue the eyeroll.

“I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low,” Sinatra said during an interview with The Guardian. “I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever,” she added. “I have an angry place inside of me now. I hope it doesn’t kill me.”

Breitbart reports:

The report added that Sinatra — who has been feeling depressed “about everything” — recalled being disgusted over Trump’s 2017 inauguration when the former president’s first dance with his wife Melania was her father’s hit song, “My Way.”

Trump had also played “My Way” again last week as he boarded Air Force One for the last time.

Throughout his presidential term, Sinatra has advocated for action on global warming, women’s rights, and health care. She believes President Joe Biden will change the U.S. for the better.

Sinatra added that she never says Trump’s name in conversations, and the last four years have taken a toll on her mental health.

“I’ve always tried desperately never to mention it, and if I did it would have been with a lowercase ‘t,’” she said. “We squeaked by [in the election].”

Sinatra added, “I don’t know what I would have done if Biden had lost. It crossed my mind to move to another country.”

Trending Political News

Amazon, Owned By WaPo Owner Bezos, Slams Mail-In Voting On Unionization Vote

Amazon, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, is trying to block mail-in voting for a unionization vote at an Alabama warehouse.

Amazon has filed an appeal challenging the decision by the National Labor Relations Board, which is permitting a mail-in vote due to the risks of contracting COVID-19 from in-person voting, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Continue reading…

WATCH: ‘Incited An Erection’ – Chuck Schumer Gets Excited About Trump’s Role in Capitol Breach

It seems to be contagious.

No, we are not speaking of the deadly coronavirus, but a much more prosaic and hilarious faux pas: saying President Trump incited an “erection” at the U.S. capitol.

Continue reading…

Biden Stops Trump Order To Slash Price Of Insulin, EpiPen

President Joe Biden’s United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday stopped executive orders from his predecessor designed to significantly lower prescription drug prices for Americans, including insulin and epinephrine.

The new administration will apparently re-evaluate the executive action from President Donald Trump toward the end of March. It remains unclear if it will be reinstated.

Continue reading…

Hundreds Of National Guardsmen Test Positive For Covid, Quarantine After Capitol Duty

There are already hundreds of National Guard troops who have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus who have been forced to quarantine since serving to secure the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., which took place on Wednesday.

Three Guard sources told POLITICO that hundreds of Guard members have already tested positive for Covid-19 or are quarantining in nearby hotels.

Continue reading…

Unions Have Buyers Remorse on Biden Already After Killing Keystone XL

Unions that delighted in pushing Joe Biden for president during the presidential campaign in 2020 are condemning his decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

On Wednesday, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, killing an estimated 11,000 American jobs. “TC Energy Corporation, the Canadian company behind the Keystone XL pipeline project, said they would cut more than 11,000 jobs,” The Blaze reported.

Continue reading…

33 Missing Children Found In Southern California As Part Of ‘Operation Lost Angels’

A multi-day operation by multiple agencies found 33 missing children in southern California, many of whom were sexually exploited.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office announced the success of “Operation Lost Angels” on Friday, saying the operation began on January 11 and involved “more than two dozen partner agencies,” including law enforcement and non-governmental agencies.

Continue reading…

Texas Sues Biden Over HIs Insane Approach to Deportations: Will ‘Endanger Our Citizens And Law Enforcement’

Texas sued the federal government on Friday after President Joe Biden ordered deportations of illegal immigrants halted for the first 100 days of his administration.

As one of his first acts in office, Biden halted deportations for most illegal immigrants for the first 100 days of his term as his administration looks to roll back former President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the federal government citing an agreement the state struck with the Department of Homeland Security in the final days of the Trump administration.

Continue reading…

Illinois Governor Eases Lockdown Restrictions – What Changed?

Like clockwork, another Democrat governor who placed severe restrictions on their state has begun easing lockdowns now that President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Saturday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) has lifted some coronavirus restrictions in Chicago, allowing restaurants and bars that serve food to reopen for indoor services at 25% capacity.

Continue reading…

Native American Tribe Condemns Biden Administration’s Secretarial Order

On Thursday, January 21, the day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, a Native American tribe issued a blistering letter to Biden’s Acting Secretary of the Interior, Scott de la Vega, blasting his Secretarial Order No. 3395. As Energy In Depth reports, the Order “temporarily suspends delegations of authority regarding leasing and permitting on federal lands, with a significantly reduced staff able to approve such items. This order does not halt leasing or existing development, and at its face is a temporary measure, but is certain to create bottlenecks that last well-beyond the 60-day limit on the order.”

De la Vega started serving on January 21, and will remain in an interim capacity until Biden’s nominee, Deb Haaland, is confirmed. The Department of the Interior defended Order No. 3395 by writing, “The Order does not impact existing ongoing operations under valid leases and does not preclude the issuance of leases, permits and other authorizations by those specified. In addition, any actions necessary in the event of an incident that might pose a threat to human health, welfare, or safety will continue.”

Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

