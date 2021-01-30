https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/washington-post-explains-how-sex-is-not-the-answer-to-stave-off-stock-market-mischief/

We’ve already had a Mother Jones writer scanning Telegram to see if the Nazis were trading GameStop and AMC stock this week, and a Hill reporter asking about the overlap between those Nazis and the ones who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But what if the incels were tied up in this as well? A marketing professor had a thread take off this week as he attributed the GameStop trading frenzy to young men and a lack of sex:

Somehow that thread inspired Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse to write a piece about how it’s not about sex, and how “women cannot be expected to stave off stock market mischief or demographic collapse by throwing their bodies at the problem.”

“Day traders are not short-circuiting the system because they are virgins,” she writes:

More serious is the baby bust. It is potentially worrisome that in 20 years, we might not have enough younger workers to fund the post-retirement lives of older ones. But the pandemic isn’t the only reason women are not having babies. It’s also because of the inadequacies that the pandemic has revealed. Women do not want to have babies in a world where there is no accessible child care. They do not want to have babies in a world where they do not know if they have the financial means to raise them because of job loss, stagnated wages or the gender pay gap. They do not want to introduce a new generation to a planet that simply falls apart if it doesn’t keep spinning faster and faster.

America has made it almost uniquely difficult to raise a family. This was true before the pandemic. For women, especially, whose careers, finances, free time and bodily autonomy traditionally take the hit.

America has made it almost uniquely difficult to raise a family, and yet so many of us have managed to do it.

We will NEVER get tired of that GIF.

We have no idea why the Washington Post even bothers some days.

