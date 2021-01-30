https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/washington-post-explains-how-sex-is-not-the-answer-to-stave-off-stock-market-mischief/

We’ve already had a Mother Jones writer scanning Telegram to see if the Nazis were trading GameStop and AMC stock this week, and a Hill reporter asking about the overlap between those Nazis and the ones who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But what if the incels were tied up in this as well? A marketing professor had a thread take off this week as he attributed the GameStop trading frenzy to young men and a lack of sex:

What happened here (i.e., GMS)? –It’s about sex…

–Specifically, young men not having (enough) sex

–Sex leads to relationships, obligations and guardrails (don’t get in fights, we need you. Don’t gamble your paycheck, we need to save for a house) — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) January 27, 2021

Arm young men, in a basement, not at work, not having sex, not forming connection, with an RH account, a phone and stimulus and you have the perfect storm of volatility as they wage war against established players while squeezing the dopa bag,,,harder and harder — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) January 27, 2021

Somehow that thread inspired Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse to write a piece about how it’s not about sex, and how “women cannot be expected to stave off stock market mischief or demographic collapse by throwing their bodies at the problem.”

Perspective: No, more sex is not the answer to the country’s problems https://t.co/2Zi57Wolmf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 30, 2021

“Day traders are not short-circuiting the system because they are virgins,” she writes:

More serious is the baby bust. It is potentially worrisome that in 20 years, we might not have enough younger workers to fund the post-retirement lives of older ones. But the pandemic isn’t the only reason women are not having babies. It’s also because of the inadequacies that the pandemic has revealed. Women do not want to have babies in a world where there is no accessible child care. They do not want to have babies in a world where they do not know if they have the financial means to raise them because of job loss, stagnated wages or the gender pay gap. They do not want to introduce a new generation to a planet that simply falls apart if it doesn’t keep spinning faster and faster. America has made it almost uniquely difficult to raise a family. This was true before the pandemic. For women, especially, whose careers, finances, free time and bodily autonomy traditionally take the hit.

America has made it almost uniquely difficult to raise a family, and yet so many of us have managed to do it.

Glanced at this headline and totally thought it was @DougJBalloon 😂 — Barbara Shantz (@BarbShantz) January 30, 2021

Boy that was bad. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 30, 2021

Did anyone think that??? — Dr. Carmen Bugan, DPhil (@imlcc) January 30, 2021

LOL ! Can’t say that’s what came to my mind anyway… — Elizabeth Boquet (@BoquetElizabeth) January 30, 2021

But its not NOT a solution right? — Grad School Imposter (@darinself) January 30, 2021

Needs more research. — Jeff J. (@j2lovesfriday) January 30, 2021

Heartily disagree — Petty Officer America 🇺🇸 (@PettyResist) January 30, 2021

Other perspective: it’d still be cool tho — C reel (@creel625) January 30, 2021

True. Better sex is the answer to the country’s problems. — New York Truck Stop (@nyctruckstop) January 30, 2021

I’m confused who said more sex is a solution to our country’s problems? 😂😂 — Larry N Stevens (@lnstevens91976) January 30, 2021

Was this a question? — Inez Milholland (1886-1916) suffragist (@MischaGrey11) January 30, 2021

pic.twitter.com/jgsrFKsym4 — wine-stained lens, one-woman hype joint 4 CA wines (@winestainedlens) January 30, 2021

are we sure about this? or is this like climate change? — david maurer (@davidpmaurer) January 30, 2021

Not with that attitude. — Fitz 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmfitz12) January 30, 2021

We will NEVER get tired of that GIF.

This whole time all I noticed were the constant reminders about wearing masks, staying six feet apart, not joining violent extremists… Now you’re telling me I missed all the sex memos? Dammit, just dammit. — You may call me Doctor ✌🏼 (@nopenotfamous) January 30, 2021

How high are you? — L Yuda (@Udaplantman) January 30, 2021

People who have sex daily don’t have the time or the desire to write crappy articles complaining about sex. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) January 30, 2021

Authors who are getting sex, and sadly I’m not one of them, would not be writing this crap. — Change Vision (@ChangeVision2) January 30, 2021

We have no idea why the Washington Post even bothers some days.

Related:

Hot take: What’s the overlap between the Nazis trading GameStop stocks and the ones who stormed the Capitol? https://t.co/GzHp5uxEs9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

