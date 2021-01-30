https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/washington-post-looks-into-who-scoops-the-poop-of-the-first-dogs-and-other-pressing-dog-related-questions/

Did you know that after the past four years without a dog in the White House, President Biden has brought his dogs Champ and Major to live in the White House? Of course you know, because it was all over the news. NBC News’ presidential historian Michael Beschloss was on top of it:

Crucial moment for most new administrations:

Biden dogs, Major and Champ, both German Shepherds, arrived at White House yesterday: #SchultzWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/SAN20CDh2b — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021

Wonderful to finally have a President of the United States who does not use the word “dog” as an epithet. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021

Do you know who was really excited, though? Jennifer Rubin:

Dogs are officially back in the White House https://t.co/z8HvTvutZK YES! pic.twitter.com/Pee6pfdITB — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 25, 2021

We should never ever elect a president who doesn’t love dogs. — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 11, 2019

Moral: Never, ever elect a president who doesn’t like dogs — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 8, 2020

No way!! Gosh from a president who hates dogs to … — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 15, 2020

Rubin’s paper didn’t stop its dog coverage at the crucial moment when Champ and Major arrived at their new home, however. In case you wanted to know who pours the dog food or scoops poop, the Washington Post is on it.

“Who pours the kibble?” And other answers about daily life for dogs in the White House https://t.co/OxOStFSzHl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 30, 2021

How refreshing. — Dave Thomas © ® ™ (@The_Occasion) January 30, 2021

Ah only the pressing matters… — Elven Ice Queen ❄️ (@Strangeland_Elf) January 30, 2021

Real top notch journalism — Jackson Pell (@Jackson_Pell_) January 30, 2021

Breaking news. — Susan M. Reif (@susanmreif) January 30, 2021

Covering the important issues of the day I see — chris (@glasstyle) January 30, 2021

Any updates on the stimulus relief package from struggling families .. who gives 2 phucks about this … — leslie lopez (@gamby5150) January 30, 2021

Hard hitting reporting!!!! — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) January 30, 2021

Big story WOW — Jennifer (@Piper102111) January 30, 2021

More hard-hitting journalism from the Washington press corps 🙄 — Chris Ramage (@cramage1977) January 30, 2021

Live look at the Biden media pic.twitter.com/pQl48eMDfZ — BPJ (@bpjauburn) January 30, 2021

Enjoying this parody account masquerading as news. — Linda Mittermaier (@lmitterm) January 30, 2021

Journalism is back! — Bryan Austin (@BryanAustin128) January 30, 2021

That’s some hard hitting journalism, right there. — King Friday (@DeonteRosenblat) January 30, 2021

The Washington Post is the best media on earth. Thank you for getting this out to the public, this story really needs to be told. — Garbage Times (@RulesCommunism) January 30, 2021

It’s a government job. — Allan Halvorsen (@HalvorsenAllan) January 30, 2021

Hey! Something those pipefitter guys can do! Just hop on their private jets and head to DC! — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) January 30, 2021

3,600 people died of COVID yesterday and you’re talking about dogs at the White House https://t.co/IEKPjYd9UD — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) January 30, 2021

Every day is another 9/11 worth of Covid deaths, and Joe Biden is busy playing with his dogs. — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) January 30, 2021

@jaketapper Can you believe they are tweeting and writing articles like this while thousands die daily from Covid? — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) January 30, 2021

You are either delusional or in denial if it’s not obvious that there is a massive contrast in “journalism” compared to the last four years. This headline under Trump would have been “Whistleblower claims Trump doesn’t feed his dogs” — Lux (@LuxAeth) January 30, 2021

Only the truly important stories get reported from this esteemed newspaper. Wow. The bravery it takes to report on such controversial topics. I am STUNNED. — Missouri Catcher⚾️ (@MO_Catcher) January 30, 2021

You guys are so transparently awful — Kenny Cappadona (@sacredbassist) January 30, 2021

This is almost as big a story as the Oval Office redecoration.

Related:

Pet psychic says Joe Biden’s dogs tell her his troubles with President Trump are far from over https://t.co/RADCVacC9a — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

