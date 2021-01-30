https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/washington-post-looks-into-who-scoops-the-poop-of-the-first-dogs-and-other-pressing-dog-related-questions/

Did you know that after the past four years without a dog in the White House, President Biden has brought his dogs Champ and Major to live in the White House? Of course you know, because it was all over the news. NBC News’ presidential historian Michael Beschloss was on top of it:

Do you know who was really excited, though? Jennifer Rubin:

Rubin’s paper didn’t stop its dog coverage at the crucial moment when Champ and Major arrived at their new home, however. In case you wanted to know who pours the dog food or scoops poop, the Washington Post is on it.

This is almost as big a story as the Oval Office redecoration.

