Wife Promises To ‘Circle Back’ To Question About How Much She Spent At Hobby Lobby

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Local wife Abby Dorning arrived home from a Saturday morning trip to Hobby Lobby and was met with several unwelcome questions as she dragged her haul into the house.

“So… how much did all that cost?” said her husband nervously.

“You know? I’m not exactly sure,” said Abby, nervously thumbing through her stack of notes. “I’ll tell you what– let’s put a pin in that one and circle back to that question at a later date. Is that fair?”

“Wow… what did you buy?” the husband replied as she unloaded her 12th bag from the back of the car.

“Hmmm… that’s a very interesting question. I don’t have the specifics right now on that one, um, but what I can say is this: it’s all important stuff that we need for our home and I am proud to say it was all on sale. I’ll check the numbers and get back with you on the exact itemized list of everything that was allegedly purchased.”

“Also,” she added, “did you remember to take the trash out like I asked? Or were you on the computer buying Dogecoin?”

“Let’s circle back on that one,” replied the husband.