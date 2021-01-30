https://www.theepochtimes.com/yes-there-is-an-enemy-within-rep-marjorie-greene_3678619.html

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Saturday that America is facing “an enemy within.”

She singled out socialist “America Last” policies—apparently referring to the opposite of former President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, in a string of Twitter posts.

“Yes there is an enemy within,” she wrote. “And that enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and America last sell outs who are pompous hypocrites that believe they are untouchable elites.”

By using the term “enemy within,” Greene seemed to be responding to recent remarks made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

She told reporters that the House needs more money for security because of an enemy within the House.

“I have said this all along, that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for Members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that Members are concerned about, in addition to what is happening outside,” Pelosi said Thursday during a press conference.

She later elaborated that she was referring to House members who want to bring firearms on the Chamber floor.

“It means that we have Members of Congress who want to bring guns on the Floor and have threatened violence on other Members of Congress,” she explained.

Pelosi’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments from The Epoch Times.

The authorities enhanced security measures at the Capitol after some protesters and rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6. The new measures include metal detectors near the entrance of the House Chambers, controversial fences around the capitol, and the continued presence of National Guard troops.

Lawmakers are permitted to carry firearms within the Capitol complex, with proper permits in place, but are not permitted to do so on the House or Senate floors.

At least one House member set off a metal detector near the entrance of the House chamber with a firearm after its installation.

Earlier this month, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) reportedly set off a newly installed metal detector while trying to enter the House chamber and was found to be carrying a concealed gun, the ABC News reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

