14-year-old rescued after being buried in snow in California

Truckee, California, firefighters were called to a home in the Serene Lakes area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a missing 14-year-old boy.The family that was visiting from Folsom, California, said the last time they saw the boy, he was in a snow cave that he had dug near the house.When the family looked for the boy, they noticed the snow on the roof had slid off, so they called 911 and started digging.The family dug for about 15 minutes before firefighters arrived. Crews joined the efforts and used snow probe poles to look for the boy, who was found a half-hour later.After he was found, it took firefighters another 20 minutes to get him out. Officials said the boy was under the snow for at least an hour and is expected to be OK.

