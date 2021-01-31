https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/21-shot-four-dead-over-weekend-lori-lightfoots-chicago-down-previous-weekend?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least 21 people, including four fatally, were shot over the weekend in Chicago, officials said Monday.

The total was down from the previous weekend – 31 shooting and seven dead – amid a winter storm that arrived in the Midwest on Friday dumped roughly a foot of snow on the city.

The four people killed this past weekend were in vehicle when fatally shot, according to the Chicago-Sun Times. Another man pulled his car over on a city block and two individuals approached the vehicle and began firing. Among them was a 19-year-old who was shot by someone he knew after having pulled over to talk to the person. Another was fatally shot while driving on a ramp-way.

Of the 17 other victims, several were shot in the leg and transported to the Chicago Medical Center with less severe wounds.

