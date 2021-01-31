https://noqreport.com/2021/01/31/a-righteous-coup-in-myanmar-military-takes-over-after-massive-voter-fraud/

The vast majority of news reports regarding the military coup in Myanmar side with the ousted regime as part of “democratic norms,” echoing a statement from the international community delivered last week. President Biden is among those supporting the regime. But a closer examination of the election itself reveals massive discrepancies and a level of voter fraud that may be even higher than what we experienced in the United States in 2020.

According to Just The News:

The Biden administration expressed alarm Sunday night after a military coup was reported in Myanmar and the country’s leaders Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest. Myanmar’s military announced on television — early Monday Myanmar time — that it has taken control of the country for one year. The country was formerly known as Burma.

The Irrawaddy, an established online news service, reported that Suu Kyi, the nation’s top leader, and the country’s president, Win Myint, were both detained in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Western countries, including the United States, expressed dismay at the development.

“The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, adding President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation.

Psaki said the Biden administration “opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed.

This may be an unpopular sentiment not necessarily shared by everyone here at NOQ Report, but this is a righteous coup. While this is being positioned as “sore losers” among the military taking action against the will of the people, the high level of voter fraud is undeniable. Despite millions of questionable ballots, the election commission in the country, which was appointed by the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), has pretended like voter fraud wasn’t an issue.

As State Counsellor, Suu Kyi has been plagued by allegations of genocide against the Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya population, a fact conveniently omitted by most mainstream media reports on the coup. To be fair, the atrocities committed against the Rohingya were conducted by the military, but they only began after Suu Kyi took power. Nevertheless, the military may be the lesser of two evils in this scenario as the will of the people appears to have been subverted.

According to National File:

On January 15, the USDP released 94,242 cases of election fraud in six townships, and subsequently called for a new, fair election supervised by the military and the country’s election commission.

“In Shaw Pin Kaing village, an underage girl was able to cast a vote. She is just 16 years old,” said former USDP lower house candidate U Nyunt Saung, who claimed to have been a victim of fraud. “She was forced by her neighbor to go to vote.”

Major General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Myanmar military, pointed out that a further 8.6 million irregularities in 314 townships had been identified, suggesting that a large number of voters had voted multiple times, and urged the election commission to take action.

General Zaw Min Tun had been calling for the election commission to provide final voter lists for cross-checking, in order to verify whether fraud had taken place or not.

“Not resolving this in line with the law means this is a political crisis,” he told reporters last week. The weak-willed election commission, which was appointed by the NLD, declined to acknowledge the evidence.

“Weaknesses and errors in voters lists cannot cause voting fraud,” the election commission said in their response.

Ultimately, the military issued an ultimatum to the NLD government for failing to “respect and abide by” the Constitution of Myanmar. General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s armed forces suggested that the role of the military was to stop governments abusing the law.

“If one does not follow the law, such a law must be revoked,” General Min Aung Hlaing declared on Thursday in a video address to military officers. In order to stop the steal, the military ultimately took decisive action on Monday morning against what had been described as “dishonesty and unfairness” in the November election.

Military coups are generally viewed negatively, but this one may be more righteous than most. Voter fraud at a huge scale was detected and subsequently ignored. This may be an unpopular opinion, but we need to look closer before judging.

