Alan Dershowitz, during an interview on Newsmax TV, accused media outlets of selectively editing former President Trump.

“And so I know and you know the president said peaceful and patriotic, but many Americans don’t know he used those words,” Dershowitz, a Harvard professor of law, emeritus, said regarding the president’s speech on Jan. 6, the day that the U.S. Capitol was breached by rioters.

Trump during that speech had said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Dershowitz also brought up the issue of President Trump’s remarks related to Charlottesville in 2017 as another example of the media taking his words out of context.

Dershowitz during the interview stated that “much of the media simply picks and chooses which words to show the American public.”

