https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/31/andrew-yang-wants-nyc-to-overbook-vaccination-appointments-because-people-love-when-an-airline-does-that/
About The Author
Related Posts
Wide shot of Joe Biden's rally in Georgia gives a good idea of the massive crowds he's drawing
October 27, 2020
'Activist hackery': Andrea Mitchell's take on Trump pardoning Michael Flynn sounds like it came straight from the DNC
November 25, 2020
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin wants to know why President Trump is hiding in the White House
November 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy