By now, it should be clear to EVERYONE that it’s safe to send kids back to school for in-person learning, right?

Breaking News: CDC officials are urging a return to classroom instruction as soon as possible, citing evidence showing it is safe with the right health protocols. https://t.co/KaGpjiajxV — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2021

But not to anti-science Joy Behar. Her latest suggestion is to “just have everyone repeat the year”:

Sending kids back to school this year is so fraught with anxiety and uncertainty. Why not just have everyone repeat the year? Is that such a far out idea? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 31, 2021

First up, how exactly would that work as there’s an entire generation of kids getting ready to start kindergarten at the end of the summer? And what about graduating seniors? Where would we put all of these extra students? Has she thought this through, at all?

What does this mean? Repeat the year where? https://t.co/gnYZ3rerJm — Holden (@Holden114) January 31, 2021

She gets mad at Meghan McCain all the time, but oh boy is this “out of touch”:

Out of touch. https://t.co/SQOyCIZxhp — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) January 31, 2021

We imagine the people in the sane parts of the country will just sit back and laugh at Joy Behar like they always do:

What are people in all the sane parts of the country, who followed the science and the scientists, whose kids had a fairly normal year that all of ours kids should have had, going to do? https://t.co/nxlBO9DuNr — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 31, 2021

And notice how she doesn’t even seem to care about how keeping these kids at home is ruining lives:

Boomer says shut down everything to protect me and screw the little kids whose loves are being ruined. — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) January 31, 2021

Follow the science, Joy:

Millions of parents terrified for their children’s wellbeing because they are not in school. Suicides and depression are spiking among kids separated from their friends and normal lives. How about just opening the damn schools for those who want to attend? Is that so far out? https://t.co/TTFAxOLgxY — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) January 31, 2021

