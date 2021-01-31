https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/01/31/anti-vax-protesters-temporarily-shut-dodger-stadium-vaccination-site/
About The Author
Related Posts
ABC town hall: Trump versus hostile television host and audience
September 16, 2020
Looks like the Pentagon has no intention of sharing UFO information
September 10, 2020
So much winning: “Transgender Satanist anarchist” wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
September 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy