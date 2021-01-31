https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/arizona-gov-ducey-says-state-gop-censuring-him-very-little?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey said the state Republicans’ decision to censure him over his response to the 2020 presidential election results is an “action of very little consequence” to him.

“The party in Arizona has had a long history of discontent,” Ducey said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is just the latest example. The state party chairman should focus on winning races. That should be a top priority.”

Republicans have lost both Arizona Senate seats over the last couple of years, and the state turned blue in the 2020 presidential race for the first time in 24 years.

Despite that, the Arizona Republican Party has shown its loyalty to former President Trump, while also censuring Ducey, along with former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

Ducey publicly criticized Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results after his loss. Flake and McCain endorsed Democrat President Biden ahead of the election.

“I worked incredibly hard to deliver the state for Donald Trump and red up through Election Day,” Ducey said. “Then, after Election Day, of course, once all the ballots were certified in all 15 counties, the vote had been audited and determined accurate, I had very little choice but to do the right thing, follow the law and the Constitution.”

