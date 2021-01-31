https://www.dailywire.com/news/army-investigating-chaplain-who-said-transgender-people-unqualified-to-serve

An Army chaplain in Texas is being investigated after commenting on Facebook that transgendered people are “mentally unfit” to serve in the military.

“How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve?” Maj. Andrew Calvert wrote on a military newspaper’s Facebook page, according to screenshots reported by NBC News.

“There is little difference [in] this than over those who believe and argue for a ‘flat earth’ despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” Calvert, who is a chaplain with the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade in Fort Hood, continued. “The motivation is different, but the argument is the same. This person is a MedBoard for Mental Wellness waiting to happen. What a waste of military resources and funding!”

After backlash, the Army’s Security Force Assistance Command released a statement condemning Calvert’s comments and claiming they are “under investigation.”

The statement reads:

Always remember to “Think, Type, Post” when it comes to engaging in conversation on social media platforms. We are Soldiers 24/7 and that means always treating people with dignity and respect. We are aware of the recent comments posted to the Army Times Facebook in regard to the ban being removed on transgender service members. This incident is under investigation. The Security Force Assistance Command Enterprise fully supports the Commander in Chief, Secretary of Defense and all DoD policies. The United States Army has a strict standard against any form of discrimination based on gender identity.

Calvert made his comments on the same day that President Joe Biden repealed a Trump-era executive order that banned transgender people from serving in the military in most cases. The new order “immediately prohibits involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service” on the basis of gender identity. As The Daily Wire reported:

President Joe Biden repealed a Trump-era executive order barring people who identify as transgender from serving in the military in most cases, as well as preventing military funding from paying for sex reassignment surgeries. Biden’s executive order, which the White House announced on Monday morning, rescinds one Trump issued in 2017 and implemented in 2019. “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force,” the White House said in a statement, according to Axios. “Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.” The new executive order comes after the Senate confirmed Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, last week in a 93-2 vote. Austin was sworn into office on Friday, making him the first black man to hold the position of Secretary of Defense. During his confirmation hearing, Austin voiced support for rescinding the Trump administration ban on transgender people serving in the military.

