https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-angry-over-lower-stimulus-payments

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party were blasted by their own supporters over the weekend after the Democratic Party made it clear that Biden would be pursuing $1,400 stimulus checks in another coronavirus relief bill — not $2,000 checks like Biden and other Democrats promised.

What are the details?

While campaigning during the Georgia runoff elections, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who both won their elections, made COVID relief a central campaign issue.

Biden did, too. While speaking in Atlanta the day before the election, Biden

promised that if Democrats took effective control of the Senate by winning both runoff elections, $2,000 stimulus payments would be distributed to Americans immediately.

However, Biden broke that promise before ever taking office.

As TheBlaze

reported, the details of Biden’s coronavirus relief package were made public about one week before his inauguration. Included in his plan are $1,400 stimulus checks — not the $2,000 checks that he promised. The lower amount is being attributed to the relief package passed in late December, which included $600 stimulus checks. Biden is calling the first check a “down payment” and is adding it to his proposal to achieve the $2,000 promise.

The Democratic Party solidified the lower amount on Saturday when it tweeted Biden’s $1,400 amount.

“@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person,” the Democratic Party said.

What was the reaction?

The message was met with anger by Democrats and Democratic supporters, many of whom pointed out the clear contradiction between the current proposed amount and what was promised by Biden, Ossoff, and Warnock.

One person replied with a picture of a Warnock campaign ad that promised $2,000 checks, saying, “Where does this say $600 down payment + $1400 check?”

Another person pointed to Biden’s own words, which promised $2,000 checks.

“i canvassed my ass off for y’all in georgia and you turn around and treat us like we’re stupid,” another person said.

“The Democratic party deserves to go extinct,” one person said.

“ Y’all promised $2000 checks if you won the Senate, what’s this ‘down payment’ bulls***? I’m not selling you a car, I’m trying to keep a roof over my head and food on my table,” another person responded.

Y’all promised $2000 checks if you won the Senate, what’s this ‘down payment’ bulls***? I’m not selling you a car, I’m trying to keep a roof over my head and food on my table,” another person responded. “I can’t believe you’re going to give up a generation of voters over $600 which was already a fraction of what other countries provided for their people,” another person replied.

“Build on a $600 down payment provided last year….lmao. Never voting D again,” one person vowed.

“People don’t like it when you treat them like they’re stupid,” another person said.

“Gaslighting the very people who trusted & voted for you,” another person responded.

With a bipartisan spirit, 10 Senate Republicans wrote Biden over the weekend with a COVID relief counterproposal. Their legislation would reportedly cost just $600 billion to Biden’s $1.9 trillion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

