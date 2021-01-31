https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-pick-run-unemployment-program-oversaw-600m-losses-nigerian-fraud-scheme/

(FOX NEWS) — Suzi LeVine, the departing head of Washington state’s Employment Security Department (ESD), reportedly will run a federal agency office that assists states in processing unemployment claims.

But LeVine’s transition into the Biden administration role comes amid an unemployment fraud scandal at her state-level department that cost Washington state over $600 million.

The fraudulent unemployment claims were believed to be linked to a well-organized Nigerian fraud ring using identities stolen in prior data breaches, such as the massive 2017 Equifax breach. More than 122,000 fraudulent claims made in the state siphoned off the cash.

Read the full story ›

The post Biden pick to run unemployment program oversaw $600M in losses to Nigerian fraud scheme appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

