President Biden will on Monday host a White House meeting with 10 Republican senators to negotiate a multi-trillion dollar CORVID relief package.

The invitation follows the group of senators on Sunday sending Biden a counter-proposal that is about one-third of the cost of his proposed $1.9 trillion package. The senators have asked Biden, a Democrat, to try to reach a bipartisan deal, instead of using procedural measures to pass his plan.

The Democrat-controlled House and Senate are on set to vote as soon as this week on a budget resolution – a procedural measure that lays the groundwork for passing an aid package under rules requiring only a simple-majority vote in the closely divided Senate.

The GOP counter proposal includes $160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and call for more targeted relief than Biden’s plan to issue $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

The group of Republican lawmakers is led by Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine. The others include Sens. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; Mitt Romney, of Utah; Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia; Todd Young, of Indiana, Jerry Moran, of Kansas; Mike Rounds, of South Dakota; and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

