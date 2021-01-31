https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidenlied-trends-on-twitter-as-critics-demand-the-2000-stimulus-checks-he-promised-during-campaign

President Joe Biden has been busy in his first 10 days in office, signing 42 executive orders and memoranda covering everything from climate change to transgender rights to COVID-19.

Apparently, the president has been too busy to begin making efforts to make good on one of his key campaign promises: Getting $2,000 to Americans hurting from the pandemic.

In a campaign trip to Georgia to buck up two Democratic candidates there in early January, Biden made new stimulus checks a central promise, telling Georgia voters that they would be getting $2,000 payments if the Democrats won Senate runoff elections in the state that week.

During a speech in Atlanta, Biden promised “that money will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble.”

So far, nada.

Americans, not the most patient of people, are not happy, and over the weekend, some took to Twitter and complained — using the hashtag #BidenLied. It didn’t take long for that to start trending.

The complaints came after the Democratic Party posted a tweet outlining Biden’s new plan to distribute $1,400 stimulus checks to American families. That would come on top of the $600 checks that were approved earlier this month. That equals $2,000.

“@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person,” the party wrote.

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

But that wasn’t Biden’s promise. He said $2,000.

Again, for the record, here’s what he said on Jan. 21: “$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $2,000 stimulus checks.”

$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $2,000 stimulus checks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

Podcast host Ryan Knight led the criticism, writing: “$2000 is not $1400. So @JoeBiden is either a liar or really bad at math. I am going with LIAR.”

“#BidenLied and the whole government lied,” wrote another on Twitter. “Don’t say your given us $2000 checks when your really given us $1400 checks. That’s just cold, bruh.”

#BidenLied and the whole government lied. Don’t say your given us $2000 checks when your really given us $1400 checks. That’s just cold, bruh. — Chanandler Bong (@thatwritechick) January 31, 2021

Others got brutal.

“#BidenLied By the time the stimulus package arrives it’ll be more like 600 bucks instead of the 2000 we were promised but don’t worry, Jill Biden is going to hand out cookies later,” wrote one.

“Liberals are more enraged that #BidenLied is trending than they are that half a million Americans are dead, millions more are threatened w/ eviction, tens of millions have no access to vaccine now,” wrote another.

“Nobody should be surprised that @JoeBiden lied about $2000 checks. He lied the entire primary, but liberals were too busy chanting “Trump bad” to even care that they were nominating a pathological liar. #BidenLied,” Knight wrote in another tweet.

Nobody should be surprised that @JoeBiden lied about $2000 checks. He lied the entire primary, but liberals were too busy chanting “Trump bad” to even care that they were nominating a pathological liar. #BidenLied https://t.co/zWIQnhxCrg — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) January 31, 2021

In the end, Biden supporters began using the #BidenLied hashtag when posting pictures of their pets. Ah, social media.

House Speaker Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said the House could pass Biden’s proposal as early as Monday, which could mean the $1,400 checks would start arriving by the end of the week, according to CNET.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

