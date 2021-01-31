https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-no-not-lady-gaga-hunter-biden-picture-orgy-woman/

Over the past few days pictures of Lady Gaga and Hunter Biden together were reportedly found on Hunter’s laptop. The problem is that isn’t Lady Gaga.

Various individuals on social media were passing around a picture of Lady Gaga reportedly with Hunter Biden and another woman. Hunter appears undressed as well as the woman reported to be Lady Gaga. The claim was that this picture came from Hunter’s laptop:

Lady Gaga avec Hunter Biden?? J’hallucine? 😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/AS5gcMpvGG — 🔥🔥🔥 – Winki – 🔥🔥🔥 (@winki00000001) January 20, 2021

TRENDING: Palm Beach Conducting Legal Review of Trump’s Residency at Mar-a-Lago

The problem is the woman who reportedly is Lady Gaga, who is speaking to another woman before they partake in an orgy with Hunter Biden, is not Lady Gaga. Based on Hunter’s track record, these women were most likely paid to be there.

Yaacov Apelbaum using XRVision looked into the pictures floating around and determined that the woman in the picture with Hunter Biden is not Lady Gaga. The woman’s body structure, tattoos and height don’t match the same characteristics with Lady Gaga.

Of course Joe Biden and Lady Gaga sent out a message in October claiming to stand up against sexual assault and abuse:

This apparently was directed at everyone but the Biden family.

This picture taken by Hunter Biden is not Lady Gaga. He had an orgy with two other women in July 2018 and Lady Gaga was not one of them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

