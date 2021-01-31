https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2021/01/31/brian-stelters-freedom-of-reach-rant-about-censorship-gets-called-out-as-an-attack-on-the-first-amendment/

CNN’s Brian Stelter delivered a monologue on ‘Reliable Sources,’ the show he anchors, decrying those who oppose information platforms being able to censor material they deem to be lies.

Such an idea is unlikely to sit well with many in the media.

Who gets to be anointed as the arbitrator(s) of Stelter’s “harm-reduction” initiative?

The Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee notice how Stelter’s commentary takes a dig at the First Amendment.

Freedom of speech exists in the Constitution because a group of statesmen believed that the best antidote to harmful speech was more edifying speech. Absurdity and untruth are shown for what they are when the information marketplace exposes them.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...