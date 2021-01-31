https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2021/01/31/brian-stelters-freedom-of-reach-rant-about-censorship-gets-called-out-as-an-attack-on-the-first-amendment/
CNN’s Brian Stelter delivered a monologue on ‘Reliable Sources,’ the show he anchors, decrying those who oppose information platforms being able to censor material they deem to be lies.
To combat “information pollution,” CNN’s @brianstelter proposes a “harm-reduction model.”
“Reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.” pic.twitter.com/vui4KDWZvp
Such an idea is unlikely to sit well with many in the media.
Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed, @brianstelter‘s claim that “freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades. https://t.co/8RP5zIv4pY
CNN’s journalists should be outraged by this. And from a cynical point of view, CNN’s executives should be worried about the ramifications of this chilling standard it sets. https://t.co/exvAO1bxS2
Who gets to be anointed as the arbitrator(s) of Stelter’s “harm-reduction” initiative?
Journalist for censorship https://t.co/HKUB4U54om
No greater projection than this https://t.co/0OjswqNINT
“Freedom of reach”? Removing Fox from cable, for conservatives, is Democracy Dying in Darkness. https://t.co/cNlypX3lSE
This is sufficiently dangerous to the free press that it’s time for mainstream journalists to denounce Stelter. https://t.co/E0WqGoCz9C
The Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee notice how Stelter’s commentary takes a dig at the First Amendment.
Will reporters condemn this attack on the First Amendment? https://t.co/37HfPktsRM
Freedom of speech exists in the Constitution because a group of statesmen believed that the best antidote to harmful speech was more edifying speech. Absurdity and untruth are shown for what they are when the information marketplace exposes them.
