UPDATED 12:41 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

A sheriff’s deputy in California is facing multiple charges after allegedly staging an ambush. On Friday, authorities arrested and charged Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Sukhdeep Gill for felony vandalism and falsely reporting a crime.

According to the District Attorney’s office, back in January 2019 Gill announced shots had been fired on his emergency radio, prompting a manhunt with units from multiple local departments. The deputy claimed someone in a sedan had fired at him, striking a miraculous spot, his bodycam.

UPDATE: In accusing @SCCoSheriff Deputy Sukhdeep Gill of faking his own ambush shooting, @SantaClaraDA charged him w/felony vandalism for damaging his body-work camera & patrol car, and falsely reporting a crime, a misdemeanor pic.twitter.com/lyN4c9yHxP — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 30, 2021

Sgt. Michael Low said upon investigation, Gill’s story fell apart.

“After our year long investigation, extensive investigation, our detectives did determine that the incident was fabricated, and the facts did not add up,” Sgt. Low stated. “We are very disappointed, however these actions do not represent myself or all the other men and women who put on this uniform and go out there to truly protect and serve our community with integrity.”

Gill will remain on administrative leave until his arraignment on March 1. If convicted, he could face three years in jail.

