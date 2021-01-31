https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-deputy-arrested-for-faking-his-own-drive-by-shooting/

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy, who reported being ambushed while on-duty nearly one year ago, was arrested Friday, accused of fabricating the shooting and his story of survival.

Deputy Sukhdeep Gill, 27, was arrested following several months on leave as criminal and administrative investigations continued. The case was given to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office for review. The DA filed formal charges against Gill claiming that he filed a false police report, a misdemeanor, and felony vandalism.

