UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans for further quarantine and travel restrictions. On Friday, he made the announcement in response to the emergence of COVID-19 variants.

Under the new measures, travelers who return to Canada will have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense as they await their coronavirus test results. Trudeau said waiting in a hotel can cost upwards of $2,000. People who test positive will have to quarantine in a government facility.

“Those with negative test results will then be able to quarantine at home under significantly increased surveillance and enforcement,” said Trudeau. “Those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities.”

Trudeau also suspended air travel to Mexico as well as all Caribbean destinations until April 30. All international flights are restricted to land at four airports: Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.

