https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/canada-joins-new-zealand-shutting-virtually-air-travel-indefinitely-countries/

If you were working for your country you wouldn’t do this. The COVID crisis continues.

Just when you thought the coronavirus insanity was winding down, suddenly another strain of the virus reportedly pops up and it all starts again.

Hot Air reported yesterday:

Everything old is new again and that apparently includes Canada. Our neighbors to the north have just ramped up their restrictions on international travel to a level that will constitute what amounts to a total ban in practice if not in name. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement yesterday at a press conference and the details are indeed impressive in their oppressive nature. The Associated Press provides most of the particulars. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced stricter restrictions on travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus — including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30. Trudeau said in addition to the pre-boarding test Canada already requires, the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada. "Travelers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2000," Trudeau said.

Trudeau joins New Zealand in basically killing all air travel in and out of their countries. New Zealand recently extended air travel in and out of their small country requiring pre-departure testing for any passengers flying to the country “except those from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands.” (It’s unknown how much traffic the country gets from Antarctica.)

If you are entering New Zealand you will have to pay for a mandatory quarantine depending on who you are:

Everyone in the air and travel industry has been affected dramatically from the actions of politicians in response to COVID. This industry is dying, if not dead. The politicians don’t seem to care. Great airports like Hong Kong and airlines like Cathay Pacific are in shambles.

The politicians around the world appear to ignore the loss of jobs and the financial hardship they caused so many people due to their radical overly aggressive responses to COVID …and it continues.

