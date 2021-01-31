http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ab_efq3nb7Q/clinesmith-avoids-the-clink-contd.php

The Wall Street Journal editorial “A pass for Kevin Clinesmith” refers in passing to the sentencing memorandum filed by the government (i.e., the office of John Durham) in the case:

Federal Judge James Boasberg spared Mr. Clinesmith prison in favor of 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service. The judge said the evidence persuaded him that “Mr. Clinesmith likely believed that what he said about Mr. Page was true.” In their brief, prosecutors made clear how unlikely this is. The evidence of Mr. Clinesmith’s animus toward Donald Trump is considerable. As for being an honest mistake, remember that Mr. Clinesmith changed an email confirming Mr. Page had been a CIA source to one that said the exact opposite, explicitly adding the words “not a source” before he forwarded it.

I thought some readers might want to read the sentencing memorandum for themselves. I have uploaded it to Scrbid and embedded it below.

If Judge Boasberg’s slap on Clinesmith’s wrist does not disgrace FISA and the FISA court (of which he is the presiding judge), it might be because they have heretofore been revealed as rotten. It also disgraces Judge Boasberg, but he will apparently be the last to know it.

ddc_1_20-cr-00165-jeb_22_0 by Scott Johnson on Scribd

