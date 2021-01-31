https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cnn-crank-brian-stelter-continues-push-fox-news-removed-airwaves-bastardizes-us-constitution-process-video/

CNN’s Brian Stelter who is the host of “Reliable Sources” on CNN on Sunday mornings once again urged cable carriers to remove FOX News and others from the airwaves.

This week Stelter argued that, “Reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.”

For the past few years CNN has made it their job to delete opposing voices on the right. Since the election they are going after FOX News, OAN and Newsmax. The Gateway Pundit is ALWAYS a target with the fascists on the left.

Stelter truly believes he is doing the right thing by crushing voices he does not agree with.

So did Mao.

TRENDING: Palm Beach Conducting Legal Review of Trump’s Residency at Mar-a-Lago

.@brianstelter on CNN going after Fox News’ cable carriers: “Reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech; freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” pic.twitter.com/Tqsu1NgsRk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2021

Glenn Greenwall corrected the CNN crank saying, “Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed. Brian Stelter’s claim that “freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades.

Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed, @brianstelter‘s claim that “freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades. https://t.co/8RP5zIv4pY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 31, 2021

Also, CNN lies and spreads conspiracy theories constantly. They’re a pro-Democratic Party outlet that barely airs any dissent from the DNC line. If @brianstelter‘s standards for banishing Fox were applied equally, it’d affect all cable news outlets, not just one. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 31, 2021

Hey @brianstelter, I know you don’t do dissent on your show — can’t have anyone challenging you or upsetting your DNC audience — but the next time you want to claim “freedom of speech isn’t freedom of reach,” read this on “free speech zones” by @ACLU:https://t.co/8eCG1mE8Uq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

