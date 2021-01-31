https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/congressman-adam-kinzinger-who-voted-impeachment-starts-anti-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach former President Trump, is now starting an anti-Trump PAC to fight against the former president’s influence over the party.

The Illinois lawmaker and military vet announced the formation of the PAC, “Country 1st,” on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“My goal in launching Country1st.com is just to say, look, let’s take a look at the last four years, how far we have come in a bad way, how backward looking we are, how much we peddle darkness and division,” he said.

Kinzinger also described fellow GOP House members Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio as “political terrorists” within the conference.

The newly-elected Taylor is under intense bipartisan scrutiny for comments and actions related to violence and other incendiary rhetoric, including that related the QAnon conspiracy theory group and past remarks using Islamophobic and anti-Semitic language.

Jordan has been one of Trump’s strong and most outspoken Capitol Hill supporters.

Kinzinger was elected to the House in the 2010 Tea Party wave, a anti-tax movement that held the GOP win control of the chamber.

“Let’s take a look at the last four years, how far we have come in a bad way, how backwards-looking we are, how much we peddle darkness and division,” he also said Sunday. “That’s not the party I ever signed up for. And I think most Republicans didn’t sign up for that. … We don’t embrace conspiracy theories to win anymore. Would we lose the Proud Boys? Maybe. I’m fine with that.

