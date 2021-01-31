https://nationalfile.com/couple-arrested-after-they-had-sex-on-ferris-wheel-uploaded-video-to-onlyfans-police/

Eric Harmon and Lori Harmon, both 36 and from South Carolina, are accused of having sex in public both on the Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel and in a public pool, as well as committing lewd acts in a supermarket parking lot, then uploading the videos to a pornography website, police say.

An OnlyFans account owned a user named “Lori Harmon aka Lucky Lacie” appears to be how police learned of the videos. The account’s biography explains, “We are a married couple and have been together since 2002. Our 30’s have sure shown us how sexual we really are, we were missing out before. We love to share our lives with others. We are super relaxed chill people that absolute [sic] love the beach.”

The account’s geographic location is set to “The Beach”.

According to local media, “In one video, the couple is having sex inside a gondola encased with glass and in view of the public on the 187-foot Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel. The incident happened on or around Jan. 2. In another video, the couple is seen having sex in a community pool in the Surfside Beach section of Horry County and Lori Harmon is seen exposing herself while sitting on top of a vending machine along with other lewd acts, police said.”

Police say that “the actions were recorded by both defendant and co-defendant and uploaded to the adult web site” around December 23, 2020.

The couple then surrendered to police again, only days after their initial arrest, when they were “were booked on additional charges related to similar acts in the Surfside Beach area. Eric Harmon faces two new counts of indecent exposure and Lori Harmon faces four new counts of indecent exposure,” reported WTBW.

