https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-get-trolled-by-brilliant-twist-on-maxine-waters/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden’s climate incompetence on full display (excellent)…
January 29, 2021
Zoo elephant not entitled to ‘human rights’…
December 18, 2020
GOP wants Special Counsel to probe election…
December 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy