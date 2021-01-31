https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/31/dems-press-pelosi-to-smuggle-path-to-citizenship-into-covid-19-relief-bill-n1419765
About The Author
Related Posts
12-Year-Old Christian Girl Rescued in Pakistan, Forced to Marry Muslim Man While in Captivity for 5 Months
January 23, 2021
Watch Democrats Steal 32,000 Georgia Votes in Real Time
January 6, 2021
It Is Time to Remind Congress Who Is in Charge
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy