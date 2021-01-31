https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dr-fauci-backtracks-wearing-multiple-face-masks-pushing-just-one-week-ago/

On March, 8 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci advised healthy Americans against wearing face masks.

In April 2020 — The CDC said Americans should be wearing face masks for the COVID.

In May 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols. Virtue signaling.

On January 25, 2021 — Dr. Fauci told healthy Americans to wear two masks instead of one.

And now, one week later…

On January 31, 2021 —This weekend Dr. Fauci backtracked on that insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

Fauci on double masking: “There’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference” pic.twitter.com/ptVivQfuwt — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 31, 2021

This should surprise no one.

Dr. Fauci has been wrong or completely contradictory for over a year now.

What is surprising is that this guy still has a job.

The post Dr. Fauci Backtracks on Wearing Multiple Face Masks After Pushing It Just One Week Ago appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

