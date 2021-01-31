https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/dr-fauci-will-be-subject-upcoming-documentary-film-titled-fauci?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the subject of an upcoming documentary film bearing his name as the title.

“From National Geographic Documentary Films comes FAUCI, an intimate portrait of the world-renowned infectious disease specialist and ultimate public servant,” reads a description accompanying the film trailer.

Fauci, who has spent more than three decades as the NIAID director, has been both a prominent and controversial national figure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through intimate interviews, Dr. Fauci will take us on a journey through his remarkable career, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS — from the dark years when there was no treatment and little funding to the advent of triple therapy, and his efforts to bring cutting-edge medications to sub-Saharan Africa through the development of The President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved more than 18 million lives since 2003,” a press release says.

The movie will also feature interviews with figures including former President George W. Bush, Bill Gates and more.

“There is only one Dr. Fauci, and it is an incredible privilege to bring his inspiring, lifelong quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks, to viewers around the world,” directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias said in a statement. “This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important.”

