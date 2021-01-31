https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/qanon-anderson-cooper-cnn-conspiracy-theory/2021/01/31/id/1007999

Former QAnon supporter Jitarth Jadeja on Sunday apologized to CNN host Anderson Cooper for “thinking that you ate babies.”

“Did you at the time believe that high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan? Drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked Jadeja during a CNN special report that aired Sunday, “Inside the QAnon Conspiracy.“

The QAnon conspiracy theory emerged on fringe Internet message boards in 2017. The movement, at root, claims former President Donald Trump is waging a secret battle against the “deep state” and a sect of powerful devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate big business, the media, Hollywood, and government.

The movement is named after Q, an anonymous poster who believers claim has top-secret government clearance.

“Anderson, I thought you did that, and I would like to apologize for that right now,” Jadeja said. “So, I apologize for thinking that you ate babies.”

“You actually believed that I was drinking the blood of children?” Cooper pressed on.

“Yes, I did,” Jadeja responded.

“Was it something about me that made you think that?” Cooper asked.

“It’s because Q specifically mentioned you and he mentioned you very early on,” Jadeja said. “He mentioned you by name and from there – he also talked about, like, for example, like your family.

“But, like yeah, I’m going to be honest, people still talk about that to this day,” he continued. “There were posts about that just four days ago . . . some people thought you were a robot.”

“You really believed this?” Cooper asked again.

“I didn’t just believe that – I, at one stage, believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says,” Jadeja said. “But on top of that, that the people behind him were actually a group of fifth dimensional, interdimensional, extraterrestrial . . . aliens called blue avians.

“I was so far down in this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative that I wanted to believe in,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

