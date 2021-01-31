https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/exclusive-video-capitol-hill-police-ignore-body-trump-supporter-either-unconscious-dead-outside-capitol-building-january-6th/

A Trump supporter was either unconscious or dead outside the Capitol on January 6th. The police nearby ignored him while other Trump supporters appear in shock due to the police brutality at that point.

The media has reported little on the four Americans who died at the Capital on January 6th.

These people were Trump supporters so the media was more interested in labeling them terrorists than actually sharing what happened to them that day.

One media outlet labeled the four Trump supporters who were killed at the Capitol on January 6th as follows:

Roseanne Boyland, 34, from Georgia was ‘trampled in the Rotunda’, her family told DailyMail.com on Thursday after police she had been potentially ‘crushed’ in the mob. Her family said she had planned to ‘hang back’ but was emboldened by Trump’s speech earlier on Wednesday. They say they blame Trump for her death. Ashli Babbitt, 35, was a 14-year air force veteran who was fatally shot in the chest by Capitol Police as she breached the building. Kevin Greesen…Social media photographs show Greeson posing proudly with two AR-15 rifles. He regularly posted on the website Parler where he encouraged violence against Democrats. Ben Phillips… According to The Inquirer, Phillips described the day as ‘the first day of the rest of our lives‘.

Big Media appears to not really care what happened to the four Trump supporters who died on January 6th because there is very little written about their deaths.

Today we have video footage of one individual who appears either dead or unconscious at the Capitol that day. The police appeared to ignore him and may have been complicit in his injury or death. We don’t know. What we can see is that at the 6:30 mark of the below video a man is down and out.

The police ignore the man and some fellow Trump supporters pick up the individual and carry him away. The man is not moving — at all.

At this point we are unable to determine if the man was one of the Trump supporters killed on that day:

We still don’t know much about the individuals who died at the Capitol on January 6th.

God bless these people and their families and this country.

