Mike Rowe, the host of the program Returning the Favor, announced last week that Facebook informed him that the show will not continue.

“I think it ran its course,” Rowe said during a Monday interview on Fox News when he was asked why he thought the program had been cancelled. “It’s a tricky word these days, cancellation. The show was cancelled, I wasn’t. If I had been, I guess my page would be shut down and I wouldn’t be reading 20,000 comments from people who want to know who moved their cheese.”

Rowe, during the interview with Fox’s Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, remarked that “this is a strange business that the three of us are in and sometimes decisions are made for reasons that don’t appear obvious. I feel bad for two and a half million fans of the show because Returning the Favor, it wasn’t like the other shows I had worked on. This thing was programmed specifically by the people who watched it. It was very, very personal. And they look at a show like that and they look around and see times like this and it makes perfect sense for that show to keep going,” Rowe said.

[embedded content]

Last week in a post about the show’s cancellation Rowe wrote: “After four years of hosting a show like no other, I’m sorry to announce that Returning the Favor has come to an end.” He noted that he had “received a phone call yesterday from Facebook, telling me that RTF would not be back for another season.”

