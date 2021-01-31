https://www.dailywire.com/news/famed-abortion-doctor-the-unborn-are-zombies

On Sunday, a doctor who is a leading champion of abortion and has served as a New York Times columnist covering women’s health stated on Twitter, “The unborn are zombies.”

Merriam-Webster defines a “zombie” this way: “A will-less and speechless human (as in voodoo belief and in fictional stories) held to have died and been supernaturally reanimated.” Or this way: “A person held to resemble the so-called walking dead.” Or this way: “A person markedly strange in appearance or behavior.”

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, who has condemned the Born Alive Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act as “nonsensical” in a New York Times article, issued a tweet early Sunday morning targeting GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, writing, “@GOPLeader I challenge you to a public, factual discussion about abortion.”

McCarthy had signed a letter written by Rep. Chris Smith, (R-NJ) New Jersey, who is co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, urging President Biden to reverse his decision on eliminating the Mexico City policy. The Mexico City policy blocked U.S. funding for nongovernmental organizations that performed or championed abortion in other nations.

One respondent on Twitter challenged Gunter right back, writing, “As long as it begins with accepting that an implanted embryo is a living human organism. As a doctor you can confirm this. McCarthy’s background is in business. So maybe try @SenSasse or @marcorubio who have background in law & can explain that a living human organism is a person.”

As long as it begins with accepting that an implanted embryo is a living human organism.

As a doctor you can confirm this.

Gunter arrogantly condescended, “An embryo isn’t a human, it’s a human embryo. And don’t f***ing tell me what I know as a doctor.”

Another witness to the conversation then fired at Gunter, “Gunter claimed the unborn aren’t humans. They are. I agree the government has no business to tell a woman what happens in her body. It can tell others not to harm the human in her body.”

Gunter, offended at not being addressed as “Dr.,” patronized, “It’s Dr. Gunter to you. We’re discussing a subject of my expertise. The unborn are zombies. That doesn’t apply here. Use medical terms or at least grown up words. An embryo is an human embryo, it’s not a human.”

In her February 2019 article condemning the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act, titled, “I Didn’t Kill My Baby,” Gunter wrote of losing a child at 22 weeks into her pregnancy in which she was bearing triplets. She asserted, “It is the only memory of my son, and so even though it cuts, I keep it close. I was pregnant with triplets and at 22 weeks and three days, my membranes ruptured — that is, my water broke, far too early. I knew it was catastrophic. Almost no baby born before 23 weeks can survive.”

She added, “I stood alone in the hospital bathroom and delivered my own son. He fit in my hands. … If I held him and saw him die, then I would know exactly what I was going to face if the other two delivered (ultimately, my other two sons survived).”

