https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fascist-thugs-democrats-already-threatening-destroy-president-trumps-new-impeachment-attorneys/

President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

On Saturday night The Gateway Pundit reported that five of Trump’s lawyers had left his impeachment defense team with just over a week to go before the Democrat trial in the US Senate.

According to CNN, two lead lawyers and three other attorneys left Trump’s defense team over a disagreement on legal strategy.

On Sunday a spokesperson for Donald Trump announced lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his impeachment defense team.

Trump praised Schoen and Castor for having “significant trial experience in high profile cases.”

Already the fascist left is threatening to destroy the two Trump attorneys.

It should be clear to every American at this point that the modern-day left is no better than the Marxist tyrants of the past.

Via Pro-Trump News and Alexander Muse:

