https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fascist-thugs-democrats-already-threatening-destroy-president-trumps-new-impeachment-attorneys/

On Saturday night The Gateway Pundit reported that five of Trump’s lawyers had left his impeachment defense team with just over a week to go before the Democrat trial in the US Senate.

According to CNN, two lead lawyers and three other attorneys left Trump’s defense team over a disagreement on legal strategy.

On Sunday a spokesperson for Donald Trump announced lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his impeachment defense team.

Trump praised Schoen and Castor for having “significant trial experience in high profile cases.”

Already the fascist left is threatening to destroy the two Trump attorneys.

It should be clear to every American at this point that the modern-day left is no better than the Marxist tyrants of the past.

Via Pro-Trump News and Alexander Muse:

2/ As a result, it is reported that Boston College Law School, Columbia University Law School, Washington & Lee University are already facing calls from wealthy Democratic alumni to withdraw Schoen and Castor’s law degrees. — Alexander Muse (@amuse) January 31, 2021

4/ The Scottish Rite is also under pressure to expel Castor, a 33rd Degree Mason, from their ranks. Even his church, Abington Presbyterian Church, is being asked to ex-communicate the lawyer. — Alexander Muse (@amuse) January 31, 2021

6/ Every American deserves a vigorous and robust defense. The effort by Democrats and the disgraced Lincoln Project is an assault on our Democracy. — Alexander Muse (@amuse) January 31, 2021

