A Memphis woman fought back when a carjacker tried to steal her Honda while she was pumping gas at a Sam’s Club. It turns out the carjacker picked the wrong victim.

Memphis, a city that is firmly controlled by Democrats, is one of the deadliest cities in America. City leaders refuse to give police officers the tools they need to fight crime.

As a result, citizens must fend off the infestation of thugs and thugettes by themselves.

Benita Early, 54, told television station WREG she was at a Sam’s Club on Winchester Road when a Mercedes Benz pulled up alongside her car.

Surveillance video shows a young black man sneaking into the passenger’s side of the car. When he slid into the driver’s seat Ms. Early took action.

“I grabbed him, and I hit him in the head,” she told the television station. “He had some long dreads. So, I took my hand and grabbed the long dreads in one hand, and he was wearing a hoodie over his head. So, I pulled the hoodie and it started to rip. Then, I was able to get hold of him, and I grabbed him and threw him down to the ground.”

Police are still looking for the suspect. Aside from a sprained hand, she was not injured.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time she’s been robbed – which is why she decided to fight back.

“I was like, ‘I’m not in the mood tonight’,” Ms. Early said.

Good for you, Ms. Early! You are a brave woman and a great inspiration to other Memphians.

If our elected leaders will not protect the citizens of this great city will take matters into their own hands.

Attempt Auto Theft 7475 Winchester Road Report ##2101009083MEMEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, January 22, 2021 Memphis Police… Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, January 28, 2021

