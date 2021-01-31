https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/super-bowl-cdc-suggests-people-choose-safer-way-enjoy-game?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

It could be a cold Super Bowl celebration this year for some Americans as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to “choose a safer way to enjoy the game” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people look forward to watching the Super Bowl with friends and family, the CDC says that the safest way to watch the big game this Sunday is with those of your own household.

And for anyone planning to participate in a small gathering with people who are not members of their household, the CDC says that it is safer to gather outside—a proposition that could prove very uncomfortable during the dead of winter for Americans across much of the country. Even for those who decide to hold an outdoor event, the CDC says people should sit six feet apart from anyone outside of their household.

This is one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowls in many years, with the largest age gap ever between starting quarterbacks. Tom Brady, the GOAT (Greatest of all time) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is 43 and this will be his 10th Super Bowl, having played the other nine for the New England Patriots, and having won six of those nine. Patrick Mahomes, The Kid, is 25 and is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, having earned that honor by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory last year in Super Bowl LIV, exactly 50 years after the Chiefs won their only other Super Bowl. The GOAT vs. The Kid!

