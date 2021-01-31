https://thehill.com/homenews/media/536682-former-qanon-supporter-apologizes-to-anderson-cooper

A man who once believed in the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory apologized to CNN’s Anderson Cooper for thinking he ate babies.

The apology from the former QAnon supporter Jitarth Jadeja was part of a special report the network aired late Saturday called “Inside the QAnon Conspiracy.”

Former QAnon believer to @andersoncooper: “I apologize for thinking that you ate babies” pic.twitter.com/IcVIwpYykd — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 30, 2021

Cooper said Jadeja was a believer of the far-right conspiracy theory until 2019.

“Did you at the time believe that high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan? Drinking the blood of children?” Cooper said, referring to some of the baseless theories to come out of the conspiracy movement.

“Anderson, I thought you did that, and I would like to apologize for that right now. So, I apologize for thinking that you ate babies,” he said.

“You actually believed that I was drinking the blood of children?” Cooper pressed on.

“Yes, I did,” Jadeja responded.

“Was it something about me that made you think that?” Cooper asked.

“It’s because Q specifically mentioned you and he mentioned you very early on,” Jadeja said. “He mentioned you by name and from there — he also talked about, like, for example, like your family.”

“But, like yeah, I’m going to be honest, people still talk about that to this day,” he continued. “There were posts about that just four days ago … some people thought you were a robot.”

“You really believed this?” Cooper asked again.

“I didn’t just believe that. I, at one stage, believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says. But on top of that, that the people behind him were actually a group of fifth dimensional, interdimensional, extraterrestrial … aliens called blue avians,” Jadeja said.

“I was so far down in this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative that I wanted to believe in,” he added.

When describing the project on his program on Friday, Cooper called the special “something of a personal project,” while noting some of the past conspiracy theories targeting him and other journalists that have been spread by followers of QAnon.

“The QAnon fringe has previously focused on me and a bunch of other reporters, as well as many other public figures, as somehow being responsible for some of their more outlandish, should we say, and bizarre, conspiracy theories,” he said.

Among those unsubstantiated theories were allegations that Cooper was pedophile, as well the spread online of “phony flight logs reported to be from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” that included the television host’s name and other well-known figures.

“It’s all made up of course. But QAnon supporters seem to believe it, or at least use it to try to harass me,” Cooper said.

The pro-Trump conspiracy movement is based around the idea that President TrumpDonald TrumpKelli Ward rejects request for Arizona GOP race audit Gun sales on the rise amid pandemic uncertainty, Biden’s vow for gun reform Top Trump impeachment lawyer Bowers leaves team: reports MORE was working to expose a cabal of Democratic elites that run child trafficking rings and control the U.S. government.

It has expanded to include other conspiracies as well and boasts support from a number of prominent figures, including some Republicans in Congress.

A chunk of its followers were left blindsided earlier this month when President Biden was inaugurated. Prior to Trump’s exit from the White House, leaders within the movement claimed Trump was going to disrupt his successor’s inaugural proceedings to jail and execute his political opponents.

